Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses situation in oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discussed the situation in the oil market, its impact on Azerbaijan and proactive measures to be taken, Trend reports on March 10 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The situation in the global oil market and its impact on the economy were discussed at the meeting in the Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on March 10.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) Israfil Mammadov and Assistant to the Prime Minister Fakhri Ismayilov attended the meeting.