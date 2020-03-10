Opening ceremony of Deniz Mall in Baku postponed for uncertain period (UPDATE)
Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 19:25)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
Trend:
In its statement on March 10, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made recommendations and appeals to the citizens and certain agencies, Trend reports on March 10 referring to the Operational Headquarters.
Proceeding from these appeals, as well as in support of proactive state measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the opening ceremony of the Deniz Mall in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, which was scheduled for March 12, is postponed for an uncertain period.
