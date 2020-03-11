Officials of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee arrested
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
Four officials of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) were arrested for a period of 4 months, said in a joint statement of the country's State Security Service and the SCC.
