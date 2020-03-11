Officers of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee arrested (UPDATE)

Society 11 March 2020 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

One official and two workers of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) were arrested for a period of 4 months, said in a joint statement of the country's State Security Service and the SCC, Trend reports.

Based on the information received in connection with the regular smuggling of large quantities of tobacco products by railcars and trucks, the State Security Service (SSB) and the State Customs Committee conducted a joint investigation.

As a result, a Mercedes (40-BL-400) was detained at the Samur customs post in the Gusar district, which passed customs clearance and was allowed to cross the border.

During the inspection of the car, 15 tons of foreign tobacco products declared to customs under a different name and packaged on top of other products were discovered and seized.

A criminal proceeding was instituted in the State Security Service under article 206 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani citizens - Deputy Chiefs of the General Customs Department for Northern Territories of the SCC Emin Huseynov, Karim Huseynov and Ramin Aliyev were brought in as accused, and kept in custody.

The investigation continues.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian currency rates for March 11
Iranian currency rates for March 11
Oil exports through Iran's Shahid Rajaee port increase
Oil exports through Iran's Shahid Rajaee port increase
Hydrocarbons to be on sale at Iran's Energy Exchange
Hydrocarbons to be on sale at Iran's Energy Exchange
Loading Bars
Latest
VEON telecommunications holding to co-op with Uzbekistan ICT 13:34
Production of fat, oil products decreases in Uzbekistan Business 13:32
Turkey continues to cancel sporting events due to coronavirus Turkey 13:28
Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents make press statements Politics 13:24
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan documents signed Politics 13:22
Iran's new drug able to relieve some of coronavirus' severe symptoms, official says Iran 13:18
Azerbaijan implementing agricultural activity expansion project Finance 13:05
Iranian currency rates for March 11 Finance 12:58
Kazakhstan's tenge drops against US dollar Finance 12:54
Oil exports through Iran's Shahid Rajaee port increase Oil&Gas 12:47
French ambassador comments on tense situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:47
Georgia supports tourism sector to reduce negative impact of coronavirus Business 12:41
Hydrocarbons to be on sale at Iran's Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 12:28
At least one dead, dozens injured in Mexico City metro crash Other News 12:28
Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran Arab World 12:24
Kazakhstan stands for consensus on OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 12:11
Kuwait Fund for Economic Development helps Uzbekistan to implement medical project Finance 12:03
Ambassador: France grateful to Azerbaijan for solidarity in fight against terror Politics 11:58
Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents held expanded meeting Politics 11:57
How will lower prices affect US shale producers? Oil&Gas 11:49
Uzbekneftegaz puts renovated abandoned well into operation Oil&Gas 11:46
Chairman of Disciplinary Commission of Azerbaijan's Parliament elected Politics 11:44
Kazakhstan’s SCAT suspends flights to Mongolia due to coronavirus Transport 11:39
Saudi Arabia asked state agencies to prepare for sharp budget cuts Arab World 11:35
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT company to begin next phase of road project abroad Construction 11:34
Azerbaijan's Embassy in Italy appeals to compatriots Politics 11:32
Export of products via Iran's West Azerbaijan Province up in value Business 11:31
Officers of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee arrested Society 11:27
Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25% Europe 11:26
Uzbekistan, Lithuania to expand trade, economic relations Business 11:24
Turkmenistan's state oil concern prolongs tender on drilling services Tenders 11:15
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 11 Finance 11:12
President Ilham Aliyev and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held one-on-one meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:08
Iran's Energy Exchange continues work despite coronavirus spread Oil&Gas 11:01
Official welcome ceremony held for President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:58
Azerbaijan's Wood Pecker company talks production of office furniture Economy 10:56
Next plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of new convocation to be held March 13 Politics 10:54
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 10:54
Turkey's exports of citruses to Azerbaijan revealed Turkey 10:49
Turkmen President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit (PHOTO) Politics 10:45
Georgia evacuates 156 citizens from Italy Georgia 10:30
Turkish ministry announces Istanbul logistics center completion date World 10:26
Azerbaijan's Rattan company develops new models of wicker furniture Business 10:24
Australia unveils $1.6 billion health package to combat coronavirus Other News 10:24
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) Oil&Gas 10:17
Coca-Cola plans to invest in Uzbekistan Business 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 11 Finance 09:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Oil extends gains as U.S. output cut hopes grow Oil&Gas 09:32
Volume of loans for development of agricultural parks announced in Iran Business 09:29
Australia's COVID-19 cases rise to 112 Other News 08:53
Kazakhstan significantly increases export of goods to Turkmenistan Business 08:25
Japan, South Korea agree to continue dialogue on export controls Other News 08:25
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755 Other News 07:55
First death from novel coronavirus reported in Panama Other News 07:16
Australia unveils $1.6 billion health package to combat coronavirus Other News 06:45
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China grows by 22 in past day Other News 06:11
European Commission to propose 25-bln-euro initiative to fight COVID-19 Europe 05:29
COVID-19 cases in Israel rise to 70 Israel 04:48
Tokyo Olympics could be delayed for one or two years due to coronavirus Other News 04:01
Afghan President signs decree on releasing detained Taliban members Other News 03:15
Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus Turkey 02:27
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Idlib ceasefire Turkey 02:05
Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow Kazakhstan 01:27
WTO suspends all meetings from March 11-20 after employee confirmed to have COVID-19 World 00:59
Coronavirus cases jump to 23 in Georgia Georgia 00:21
Italy reports 168 coronavirus deaths, toll outside China crosses 1,000 Europe 10 March 23:39
DR Congo confirms first COVID-19 case Other News 10 March 23:12
Turkey will not receive Patriot system unless it returns S-400 to Russia - Pentagon US 10 March 22:41
Operational Headquarters: Two Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran Society 10 March 22:15
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits west off Indonesia's Sumatra Other News 10 March 22:13
Iran Air resumes flights to Europe Business 10 March 21:45
BOTAŞ talks implementation of various energy projects in 2020 Turkey 10 March 21:18
UEFA stays on track with 2020 Euro Cup organization despite coronavirus reports Other News 10 March 21:03
New Istanbul Airport reveals statistics on passengers served in Jan.-Feb. World 10 March 21:01
Export of defense industry products from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased World 10 March 20:55
Cargo transportation by air in Turkey increases Turkey 10 March 20:23
Azerbaijani athletes talk about preparation for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku (VIDEO) Society 10 March 20:17
Azerbaijan reveals prices for beekeeping products Economy 10 March 19:56
Leyla Abdullayeva: Act of vandalism against monument to prominent Azerbaijani poetess committed during Armenian PM’s visit to Belgium Politics 10 March 19:43
Iran's Khodro pays half of promised advances to auto part makers Business 10 March 19:32
Opening ceremony of Deniz Mall in Baku postponed for uncertain period Society 10 March 19:25
Quarantine period for some people completes in Azerbaijan Society 10 March 19:19
Iranian official: No problems in Iran, India trade Business 10 March 19:17
Turkey reveals figures on textile raw materials export to world markets World 10 March 19:12
Azerbaijani farmers applying for subsidies to receive benefits related to fertilizers Business 10 March 18:56
Fertilizer and pesticide market fully liberalized in Azerbaijan Economy 10 March 18:52
Air traffic between Israel, Georgia suspended Transport 10 March 18:33
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports decreases Transport 10 March 18:30
Criminal proceeding instituted in Belgium on desecration of monument of prominent Azerbaijani poetess (PHOTO) Politics 10 March 18:27
Construction of international trade center to start at Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan border Business 10 March 18:11
Head of office: All issues on legislative agenda of Azerbaijani parliament to be regularly submitted for discussion Politics 10 March 18:08
Fitch Solutions sees potential for new OPEC deal Oil&Gas 10 March 18:04
Export of Turkish chemical products to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 10 March 18:01
Turkey - Belarus trade turnover slightly up Turkey 10 March 17:51
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses situation in oil market Society 10 March 17:47
Georgia increases export of bay leaves Business 10 March 17:44
More and more gifts from Azercell on Novruz eve! Economy 10 March 17:40
Iran's Payam Airport ready to serve country's emergency needs Iran 10 March 17:39
Novelties expected in Azerbaijani parliament’s activity Politics 10 March 17:36
All news