Azerbaijan prolongs academic year for higher education institutions (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Azerbaijan has prolonged academic year by 15 days at the country's higher education institutions, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov.

The decree said that excluding last year's students, the calendar year for new students will start on March 27 and will go on till June 15, 2020 instead of May 30, 2020.

The exams will start on June 15 and will go on till July 13. Thus, the examination session of this academic year will include four weeks instead of five.

Schedule for undergraduate students of relevant specialties (excluding pedagogical specialties in the Education group) does not change. The new state certification will be held on schedule until the end of June.

Students' practice in the specialties included in the Education group will continue until June 15, and state certification will be held from June 15 to July 13.