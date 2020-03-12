Woman quarantined in Azerbaijan after arriving from Iran died (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

A 51-year-old woman, who returned to Azerbaijan after medical treatment in Iran, appealed to the hospital doctors due to health problems, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 12.

During the medical check-up, severe autoimmune disease – systemic lupus erythematosus and its complicated form - lupus nephritis (the fourth degree), as well as chronic kidney disease (the last stage) were revealed.

Moreover, this woman has been infected with coronavirus. The health condition of the patient who was placed in a hospital with a special treatment was assessed as moderate and appropriate measures were taken for her treatment. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the patient died as a result of further complications due to severe autoimmune disease.

The World Health Organization announced coronavirus as a pandemic. In accordance with the information as of March 12, some 129,185 people were infected with this virus around the world. As part of preventive measures, many countries close their borders and cancel flights with high-risk countries.

The Operational Headquarters previously stated that the individuals with cardiovascular, chronic diseases, the elderly must strengthen preventive measures.

The Operational Headquarters once again urges citizens to comply with the recommendations within the preventive measures of WHO and the Operational Headquarters, to avoid crowded places and to observe preventive and disinfection rules.