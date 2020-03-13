Azerbaijan to launch information website about coronavirus (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:24)

The Public Health and Reforms Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health is developing a new website to provide the population with up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus infection spread, Trend reports on March 13 referring to the Center.

The materials and confirmed information about this epidemic will be posted on the website www.koronavirus.az, which will be available next week.

As is known, presently, news websites and social networks distribute unfounded materials every day in connection with this disease, some of which not only are false, but also pose a great threat to healthcare.

The purpose of the website is to provide the public with reliable information about coronavirus (COVID-19), to quickly inform about the work and preventive measures which are carried out by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

The instructions, recommendations and materials of WHO, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and other international organizations will be available on the website.

The materials of the website will also be posted in the information section about coronavirus created on the website of the Public Health and Reforms Center of the Ministry of Health.

The Center urges all institutions and enterprises to cooperate to strengthen measures to combat the disease and preventive measures and calls for the population to believe only confirmed and valid information.