Those spreading false information on coronavirus to be punished in Azerbaijan

Society 13 March 2020 22:31 (UTC+04:00)
Those spreading false information on coronavirus to be punished in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

Most serious measures will be taken in Azerbaijan against those spreading false or knowingly false information on coronavirus, said press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus.

He noted that in the current situation, citizens and media around the world should be as responsible as possible and fully support the measures implemented by the state.

"At the moment, we are all in the same boat in the fight against coronavirus spread and it is not possible to act on the principle “you have, we don’t have”. Therefore, anonymous creation of hype on bare ground will be strictly punishable," Mammadov said.

He also called on the media and citizens not to trust unconfirmed information from an unknown source, assuring that 90 percent of such information is rumors and fabrications specifically aimed at maintaining unnecessary panic.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting measures on social isolation that will be applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020.

A decision was made to cancel mass events in Azerbaijan for a period of one month. The public and private structures, citizens are required to thoroughly observe special rules.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani State Border Service: Another provocation of Armenian side prevented
Azerbaijani State Border Service: Another provocation of Armenian side prevented
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Russian Foreign Ministry talks about tense situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
Russian Foreign Ministry talks about tense situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
Loading Bars
Latest
No decision made yet to cancel Formula 1 in Azerbaijan: Operational Headquarters Society 22:38
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers holds discussions on coronavirus Politics 22:34
Those spreading false information on coronavirus to be punished in Azerbaijan Society 22:31
Azerbaijan to spend as much financial resources as needed to fight against coronavirus: Operational Headquarters Society 22:31
Operational Headquarters in Azerbaijan dismisses info about limited sale of products in stores Society 22:18
Georgian-Azerbaijani border temporarily closed Politics 22:14
Finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup cancelled in Baku Society 22:08
Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist: Citizens should prefer natural, healthy food to fight against coronovirus Society 21:58
Operational headquarters: Quarantined Azerbaijani citizen died from chronic illness, not coronavirus Society 21:54
No local infection cases among citizens in Azerbaijan Society 21:48
Operational Headquarters: Situation in Azerbaijan is not pandemic Society 21:44
Azerbaijan’s Baku Insaat Isgele company talks on export of metal platforms, supports Business 21:12
Azerbaijan's Mingachevir Machine-Building Plant reveals production volume Business 21:08
Results of second day of competitions within FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan announced Society 20:53
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant discloses export volumes Business 20:45
Azerbaijan Agricultural Insurance talks on insurance modules, tariffs and products Economy 20:41
Sufficient liquidity of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s funds - guarantee of fulfillment of its budgetary obligations Economy 20:36
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Information about closure of shops – rumors Society 20:25
Operational headquarters: Certain measures on social isolation to be applied in Azerbaijan from March 14 Politics 20:00
Turkmenistan to increase cement production Business 20:00
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Azerbaijan grows Turkey 19:27
National Bank of Georgia takes steps to curb lari depreciation Finance 19:26
How EU gas markets prepared for coronavirus? Oil&Gas 19:25
Azerbaijan’s Elektrogas LLC talks plans on export volume Business 19:23
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: 3 of 19 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Azerbaijan Society 19:09
Turkey's export of furniture, wood to Azerbaijan up Turkey 18:54
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on Russia, Kyrgyzstan border crossing amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 18:51
Uzbekistan increases export of construction materials Business 18:33
Third case of coronavirus infection detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 18:28
Georgia presents anti-crisis plan for business sector affected by coronavirus outbreak Business 18:22
Norway suspends fees as first aid for virus-hit airlines Europe 18:17
Bitcoin surges a fifth as markets rebound, still down a quarter since Monday Finance 18:14
WHO: Azerbaijan carries out coronavirus analysis in special laboratory conditions Society 18:06
Azerbaijani industrial corporation talks implementation of joint oil project Business 17:57
Russia provides Turkmenistan with coronovirus testing system Turkmenistan 17:56
Azerbaijan, WHO ink Donor Agreement (PHOTO) Politics 17:51
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan down Turkey 17:40
Azerbaijan to increase production of aluminum profiles Business 17:35
Belarusian airline suspends flights to Turkmenistan, Israel and Italy Transport 17:31
Azerbaijan to launch information website about coronavirus Society 17:24
National Bank of Georgia takes necessary steps due to instability in financial market Finance 17:20
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund to continue investment activity within existing rules and policy (Interview) Finance 17:18
Collection of death insurance fees down in Azerbaijan Politics 17:17
Bee products sales in Azerbaijan up due to coronavirus threat Business 17:05
Turkmenistan collects first tomato harvest, exports most of it Business 17:01
Rules for trading in securities change in Azerbaijan Finance 16:57
MP: Mutual trust of Azerbaijani, Turkmen leaders opens great opportunities Economy 16:49
Azerbaijani industrial corporation talks steel production plans Business 16:44
Ethiopia confirms its first case of coronavirus Other News 16:43
UK's Johnson to talk to world leaders on coronavirus response Europe 16:42
Kazakhstan to increase prices of wheat for Uzbekistan Finance 16:38
German finance minister: We can't rule out government taking stakes in firms Europe 16:32
Bulgartransgaz announces market study for future interest in natural gas transmission Oil&Gas 16:29
Iran increases cement import from Turkey Turkey 16:15
Azerbaijan’s Elektrogas company talks decline in production Business 16:09
Iran lifts restrictions on sugar imports Business 16:03
Polish embassy in Azerbaijan suspends accepting applications for visa Politics 15:57
Fitch Affirms Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's Notes at 'BB+' Oil&Gas 15:50
Kazakhstan to significantly increase medical masks supplies amid coronavirus spread Business 15:50
Uzbekistan working to develop new projects in Khorezm Business 15:47
CEO of leading Romanian IT company in Azerbaijan talks about current plans ICT 15:38
Georgia's Galt & Taggart talks about need for fiscal stimulus in country Finance 15:38
Exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan increase Turkey 15:19
Trend news agency’s employees elected as members of parliamentary committees Politics 15:09
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan to operate flights to country's north Transport 15:01
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry talks of OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 14:58
Azerbaijani citizens returning from Iran, Italy test positive for coronavirus Society 14:55
Members of committees of Azerbaijani parliament elected Politics 14:44
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy knives for extruder Tenders 14:37
Azerbaijani student in Italy: Everything is closed, we await return home (EXCLUSIVE) Society 14:33
Georgian commercial banks extend term of payment on loans for three months due to coronavirus Finance 14:32
No need to convert manat to US dollars in Azerbaijan Finance 14:23
Uzbekistan increases its gold, foreign exchange reserves Finance 14:21
MP proposes law on genocide to be adopted in Azerbaijan Politics 14:18
MP: Law on legal status of occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan Politics 14:17
Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus Europe 14:13
EU to give states spending leeway to tackle virus fallout on economy Europe 14:11
Rystad Energy severely downgrades oil demand forecasts amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 13:42
Estonia closes schools, bans public events until May 1 Europe 13:33
Swedish central bank to provide $51 billion of liquidity to companies Europe 13:31
Azerbaijani State Border Service: Another provocation of Armenian side prevented Politics 13:31
Term of full deposit insurance extended in Azerbaijan Economy 13:29
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures Economy 13:27
Second day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku Society 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 13:08
First coronavirus infection cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:03
Uniper reveals planned investments for lower-carbon energy world Oil&Gas 12:52
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to continue discussions on hydro power plant construction Construction 12:49
Uniper surpasses 2019 financial targets Oil&Gas 12:45
Azerbaijani MPs provided with parliament identity cards Politics 12:34
IFTC looks to attract more banks in Uzbekistan to support SMEs Finance 12:28
Turkmenistan opens tender on major overhaul at Bagadja gas field Tenders 12:22
Georgian TBC Bank offers credit benefits Finance 12:22
External merchandise trade increases in Georgia Business 12:18
Kenya bans public events after confirming first coronavirus case Other News 12:11
Azerbaijani oil supply via Odessa pipeline not to hinder Russian oil transit, says Belarus Oil&Gas 12:09
ITFC to expand its operations in Uzbekistan Finance 12:03
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas opens tender for maintenance of wells Tenders 12:00
Gasoline prices decline in Azerbaijan amid oil prices drop Economy 11:59
Eurogas: Gas must be part of delivering EU 2050 climate neutrality Oil&Gas 11:36
All news