Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Individuals spreading rumors about "closed shops" to be severely punished

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

Those who are spreading rumors about "closed shops" will be severely punished in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the statement made by the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The false messages are being disseminated in social networks and instant messengers that grocery stores will allegedly be closed in Baku to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The working hours of grocery stores, markets and supermarkets will not change,” the statement said. “Currently, comprehensive measures are being taken to protect public healthcare and prevent the spread of coronavirus. The work of grocery stores is not restricted."