711 people released from quarantine in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

As of now 711 persons have left quarantine in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the board of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said at joint meeting of the committee on health and on legal policy and state building of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on March 16.

Now 560 people are in quarantine, he added.