Azerbaijani students thank country's leadership for organizing charter flights from Italy (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani students studying in Italy thanked the leadership of Azerbaijan for organizing charter flights for their evacuation back to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Students who gathered at Rome airport before departure expressed appreciation for the conditions created for them.

The evacuation of Azerbaijani students studying in various cities of Italy continues.

According to the latest data, about 26,000 people in Italy have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 2,500 people died from the disease.