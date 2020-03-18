Police posts to be established at entrances to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 16:23)

Police stations will be established in three places for people entering Baku and Sumgayit cities and Absheron district from regions on Novruz holidays, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Main State Traffic Police Department of Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Police Colonel Kamran Aliyev told Trend on March 18.

Aliyev said the work has already begun. Posts are being installed on the 65th kilometer of the Baku-Alat-Astara highway, the 45th kilometer of the Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway and the 26th kilometer of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway.

From on 00:00 (GMT+4) March 19 all cars and passengers arriving along these directions to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron will be stopped and checked.

“Also, cars registered in Baku, Sumgayit or Absheron region, will be stopped at the posts in order to clarify the place of registration of passengers. Therefore, citizens are asked not to go to the regions and not to come from the regions to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region on March 19-29. Otherwise, these people will not be allowed to enter the mentioned territories,” said the statement.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers earlier told Trend that in connection with preventive measures on the spread of coronavirus (COVİD-19) infection, entry to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region is limited.

According to information, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 19-29, vehicles and their passengers registered in cities and regions of the republic are prohibited from entering Baku, Sumgayit and the Absheron region, excluding special purpose vehicles, ambulances, emergency vehicles recovery, rescue services, as well as freight transport.

Passenger vehicles (buses, minibuses, taxis and others) registered in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region are prohibited to transport people from other cities and regions of the country to the above-mentioned destination.

For vehicles and their passengers registered in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region, free entry and exit to Baku is allowed.

Operational Headquarters calls on owners of vehicles and passenger cars registered in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region to refrain from traveling outside the settlements where they are registered.