Day.Az Media Company, Trend News Agency join fight against coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22

Trend:

Day.Az Media Company and Trend News Agency, which are among the leading media outlets in Azerbaijan, have joined the measures implemented in the country to fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The two companies have donated 50,000 manat each to the Fund to Support Fight Coronavirus set up by the relevant decree of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Day.Az Media Company and Trend News Agency are proud to support measures taken by the state based on corporate social responsibility obligations.