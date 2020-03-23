Bulvar Hotel to be transferred to Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

Trend:

Absheron Hotel Group will temporarily transfer Bulvar Hotel in Baku to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers from March 24 in support of the measures which are taken by Azerbaijan to prevent the threat of the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports on March 23.

All costs associated with the organization of activities in connection with the measures to combat the threat of coronavirus will be paid by the Absheron Hotel Group.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.

Azerbaijan has imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.



Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders with a number of countries. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is spreading rapidly.