15 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan: Operational Headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

Trend:

Fifteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Currently, 76 people with active coronavirus are in special hospitals under doctors’ control. The health condition of six of them is moderate severe, while the others feel normal, their health condition is stable. Necessary measures are underway to treat the patients.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country and detect the cases of infection, relevant measures are underway to examine 2,126 people in quarantine zones created in various hospitals.

The cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan are detected among people who arrived from abroad and as a result of infection of each other within the country.

Therefore, in order to prevent the spread of the infection, everyone should follow the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Citizens must adhere to the self-isolation measures. People must not leave houses unless absolutely necessary. It is also imperative to contact less with other people, not to visit crowded places and strictly comply with the requirements of preventive measures.