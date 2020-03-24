Donation opportunity to the "Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus" via Azercell’s "Mobile Payment"!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is offering new tools aimed at combating coronavirus infection (COVID-19) to support the national economy and welfare of the population in the current tense global situation.

Thus, since March 24, 2020 Azercell subscribers have got an opportunity to donate to the “Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus” via Mobile Payment. Customers can make a commission-free payment from the number balance by entering an amount through the multifunctional “Kabinetim” application supporting both iOS and Android operating systems. Once per day amount collected by Mobile Payment service will be transferred to the "Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus" bank account.

The project has been implemented by Azercell Telecom in partnership with Data Processing Center (DPC) of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and PASHABANK.

It should be stated that as a part of its social responsibility initiatives “Azercell Telecom” LLC, has allocated 2 million manats to the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020, to contribute to the measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. The company has also uploaded the amount of 50 AZN to the balance of active roaming subscribers who are currently in the countries with limited transport conditions with Azerbaijan to provide them with uninterrupted communication with their families and relatives. Besides, starting from March 17, 2020, calls to the Hotline (1542) of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance are free of charge for all Azercell subscribers during the pandemic. Moreover, Azercell in cooperation with “Regional Development” Public Union (RDPU), presented holiday gifts to 5728 low-income families in Baku, aiming to improve their social welfare, as well as support the state's social isolation measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Every donation contributes meaningfully to keep the world safe. Together we make a difference!

