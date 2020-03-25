Azerbaijan announces plans for Summer Olympics 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sport and the National Olympic Committee issued a joint statement, Trend reports.

“After gaining independence, Azerbaijan always actively participates in the Olympic Games, and takes leading places. The training of Azerbaijani athletes is important, and is always carried out on the basis of a special program,” said the appeal.

Considering the above, in connection with the Olympic Games in 2021 (month not specified), relevant measures will be taken.