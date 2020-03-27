Azerbaijan restricts entry/exit from regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

After Baku, Sumgait and Absheron region, entry and exit to other cities and regions of Azerbaijan have been also restricted, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ehsan Zahidov told Trend.

He noted that this step has been taken to ensure safety and protect people's health under the special quarantine regime.

In order to prevent coronavirus infection spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of the infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20. The special quarantine regime envisages restriction of entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, except for special-purpose vehicles, banning those above the age of 65 from leaving home, gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, parks, etc.