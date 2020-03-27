Operation of express buses to airport limited in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27
Trend:
The schedule of operation of express buses on Airport - 28 May metro station route has been changed amid the cancellation of most domestic and international flights to curb the threat of coronavirus spread in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Baku Transport Agency.
Transportation via express line will be carried out only on Thursdays by one bus. It will depart from the 28 May metro station at 08:00, 10:30 and 16:30. This schedule is determined in accordance with the departure time of Baku - Moscow, Baku - Nakhchivan and Baku – London flights.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry increases number of tents at border reception and sorting points (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Regular bus services may be suspended in Azerbaijan’s capital in case of non-compliance with quarantine