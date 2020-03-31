Azerbaijani Ministry of Education voices new virtual initiative
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Education has voiced a new virtual initiative, the ministry told Trend.
The Virtual School project is being implemented as part of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Microsoft Corporation.
Each pupil, having registered on the Virtual School's website, will study in the class corresponding to his or her age, where he or she will perform homework in line with assignments prepared by teachers in accordance with the topics which are taught on weekly TV lessons.
Latest
Illegal regime established by Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied territories is nothing other than product of aggression
EU doesn’t recognize constitutional, legal framework within which so-called “elections” in Karabakh are being held
President Ilham Aliyev: Some people act irresponsibly, therefore, measures will be further tightened
MP: So-called "elections" in pandemic conditions show indifference of Armenian leadership to security in region
President Ilham Aliyev: Making country's best hospital available to coronavirus patients – what can be more than this?
President Ilham Aliyev: All work carried out in Azerbaijan, decisions being made pursue one goal only: to get out of this difficult situation with minimum losses and protect our citizens as much as possible
President Ilham Aliyev: If we hadn’t paid due attention to healthcare system, our capabilities today would not be sufficient to provide for our needs
President Ilham Aliyev: Patients with coronavirus are currently most sensitive group and provision of necessary medical services to them is most important issue now
Publication on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: Restrictions applied by state to economic activity primarily affect micro-entrepreneurs