Azerbaijani Ministry of Education voices new virtual initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Education has voiced a new virtual initiative, the ministry told Trend.

The Virtual School project is being implemented as part of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Microsoft Corporation.

Each pupil, having registered on the Virtual School's website, will study in the class corresponding to his or her age, where he or she will perform homework in line with assignments prepared by teachers in accordance with the topics which are taught on weekly TV lessons.