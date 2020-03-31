Azerbaijan's Health Ministry distributes information materials related to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Samir Ali - Trend:

In order to inform the Azerbaijani population about a new type of coronavirus (COVID-19), an educational campaign was held by the Public Health and Reforms Center of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, Trend reports referring to ministry’s press service.

According to the press service, within the framework of the action, educational materials were distributed in large supermarkets in Baku. They contain information on the SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2), on the symptoms and signs of the dangerous COVID-19 disease caused by this virus, as well as important recommendations for protecting against this infection.

At the same time, the customers making purchases were presented with booklets and leaflets about the importance of observing a special quarantine regime and self-isolation rules, instructions for proper hand washing and wearing a medical mask, as well as about the features that distinguish this infectious disease from seasonal flu and colds.

Educational printed materials were also submitted to the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and to the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society.

Based on WHO’s recommendations, the Public Health and Reforms Center prepared and published relevant information materials on the methods of prevention and protection against the spread of the new type of coronavirus.

In order to ensure accessibility of materials, publications are freely available on the official news portal on coronavirus (https://koronavirusinfo.az/) and via the database of coronavirus on the center’s website (https://isim.az/en/main).