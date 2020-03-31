Operational Headquarters: Baku Metro to suspend work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

From 22:00 (GMT+4) on March 31, the movement of trains in Baku Metro will be suspended till April 20, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The medical and preventive measures are being taken to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

Despite these measures, the infection is rapidly spreading throughout the country, said the report.

Currently, the metro as an enclosed space creates the conditions for the spread of the virus due to the lack of natural ventilation and despite carrying out appropriate disinfection and other preventive measures in the public transport.

Non-observance of the distance and the requirements of the quarantine regime by the passengers is also observed.

Passengers will be transported by express and ordinary buses in Baku, said the headquarters.

Intervals between buses will be regulated depending on the passenger flow.

The additional buses also operate along the express lines to avoid any intensive passenger traffic.