Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends air, rail traffic with Russia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has suspended air and rail traffic with Russia on the basis of mutual agreement in connection with coronavirus disease spread, from March 31, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Samur border checkpoint on the border of the two countries operates in a limited mode and according to the special schedule.

The appeals of citizens wishing to come to Azerbaijan through a border checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Russia are still being received.