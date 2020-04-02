Dozens of people infected with COVID-19 while visiting patients in hospitals in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

The cases of coronavirus have been revealed in all Azerbaijani districts, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

“Dozens of people were infected in the hospitals while visiting the patients,” head of the department added.