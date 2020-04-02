Azerbaijan to prepare permission documents for citizens to go outside (UPDATE)

Title changed. Details added: first version posted on 12:24

Special permits allowing citizens to go outside will be prepared in Azerbaijan, said spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2.

According to him, the permit template will be prepared in the coming days, and respective information be announced to the citizens.

"Since the permit template is not yet ready, we cannot provide the information. The permit will clarify the rules, cases in which a citizen can leave his house, as well as the control mechanism," Mammadov said.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

People are allowed to leave houses and apartments only if it is necessary to provide emergency medical care, if there is a directly dangerous situation for life and health, in order to visit authorized retail and public services, to perform official duties in cases of household waste, as well as in organizations operating during the special regime.

In order to minimize people’s communication with each other and thereby reduce the rate of infection, activities in a number of areas of the economy and services are prohibited during the announced period.