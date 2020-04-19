Azerbaijani scholars develop new system related to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

The scholars of the Institute of Geography named after academician Hasan Aliyev of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan together with the Samsun University of Turkey developed the application "Covid-19 Azerbaijani real-time monitoring system", Trend reports referring to the institute.

“The main goal of the project, receiving technical support from Quintessence K&S, is to monitor in real time the coronovirus pandemic, which has become widespread in Azerbaijan and the world,” the institute said. “The application contains the information about the countries, as well as about the spread of the virus in Azerbaijan, and these figures are updated at least once a day.”

In accordance with the data, the technology of geographic information systems (GIS) of Esri company has been used in the project. The pandemic figures in Azerbaijan are based on the data of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, as well as on the website https://koronavirusinfo.az/az.

"The population by city and district, the number of hospitals, the number of beds for every 10,000 people, the number of people older 65 and other data are given in the information of the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee,” the institute said. “The copyright in the data on Azerbaijan belongs to the Institute of Geography."

“This application may be used in enlightenment, educational and scientific research of the society as this is a social project, its use for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited,” the institute said. “Anyone who uses the application may within 24 hours receive information on the number of viral infections, new infections, fatal cases and the number of tests conducted in the world and in Azerbaijan. Moreover, it is possible to find out the number of the countries fighting the virus.”

“As the official structures throughout the country provided only general information, the daily data on the spread of the pandemic by city and region (with the exception of April 1, 2020) could not be included in the application,” the institute said. “If the figures are received, then it will be possible to indicate the spread of the pandemic within 24 hours by city and district."