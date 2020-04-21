Azerbaijan kicks off Immunization Week (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev signed an order to hold "Immunization Week" in the country, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health told Trend.

The minister’s order is aimed at organizing the “Immunization Week” at the highest level which has been held in the Europe upon the initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2006.

In accordance with the document, health facilities of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health have been charged with organizing "Immunization Week" in all cities and districts of the country from April 20 through April 26, 2020.

The document also includes such important issues as gradual vaccination of children during the “Immunization Week” to avoid a mass flow taking into account the epidemiological situation in connection with COVID-19, monitoring in the country’s districts to control the large-scale events, as well as public enlightenment as part of the campaign.