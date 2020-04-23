UNICEF office in Azerbaijan launching project related to COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23
Trend:
An information project will be launched in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the joint cooperation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative office in Azerbaijan, the United States Agency for International Development and Baku Media Center, Trend reports on April 23 referring to Baku Media Center.
Taking into account the rapidly growing number of coronavirus infected people in the world and the urgency of the problem, the project is aimed at providing people, in particular, children and their parents, with information in a simple, interesting and even fascinating way.
