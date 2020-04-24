Deputy minister discloses number of health workers infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

About 300 health workers have been infected with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Gasimov said.

Gasimov made the remark in Baku at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 24.

“Most of doctors were not infected at work,” the deputy minister added. “Some 60-70 percent of them have fully recovered and returned to work. None of health workers infected with coronavirus died or in severe condition.”

The deputy minister said that the situation with coronavirus in Azerbaijan must be thoroughly monitored.

Gasimov thinks that closing the subway was the right decision because the virus is airborne and could be transmitted from short distance.

"Perhaps, after the quarantine rules are alleviated, the issue of opening the subway will be considered,” deputy minister added. “Depending on the current situation, the issue of resuming the lessons in the educational institutions will also be considered."

Gasimov emphasized that presently, there are no problems with medical supplies and protective equipment in Azerbaijan.

"This problem has been completely eliminated due to local production,” the deputy minister said. “The domestic demand is fully ensured."