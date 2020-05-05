Bakcell offers 20GB + Unlimited internet during nights and mornings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Bakcell introduced a new internet package to meet increasing demand of its customers for larger volumes of internet traffic.

By purchasing newly introduced package offering “20GB + Unlimited Internet traffic at Nights & Mornings” for as low as 25 AZN, Bakcell customers will benefit not only from the large 20GB main package but also from completely unlimited mobile internet volume during nights and mornings from 01:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Moreover, after purchase of the new package, usage of the unlimited mobile internet during nights and mornings will remain active for 30 days period, even after the main package (20GB) is consumed.

To purchase “20GB + Unlimited Nights & Mornings” internet package, simply dial *444*20# YES or select the package using “My Bakcell” application to have a better control over the number’s balance and know exactly how much internet traffic and funds remain on your account.

Use “My Bakcell” application or visit https://www.bakcell.com/en/unlimited-nights-morning-internet-bundle for more details about this unique offer.

The company will continue focusing its activities on delivering high quality user experience to customers, by constantly improving the quality of products and services, all of which is supported by the fastest mobile network in Azerbaijan.

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class mobile internet.

With more than 8000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).

Today, Bakcell has the largest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity, covering almost 93% of the country’s population and the central parts of all the regions of Azerbaijan (excluding Nakhchivan AR and occupied territories).

