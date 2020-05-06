Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with students of Baku Higher Oil School studying in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held an online meeting with BHOS students studying abroad within the Erasmus + exchange program.

The meeting was attended by students of Angel Kanchev University of Ruse (Bulgaria), University of West Attica (Greece), University of Alcalá (Spain), as well as the head of the Office of Erasmus + & International Programs Nargiz Tariverdiyeva and a specialist at the Erasmus + Office and International Programs Jamilya Askerova.

Elmar Gasimov congratulated the students who continue their studies despite the difficult situation in the world. He expressed confidence that students who have interrupted their studies due to the current situation will successfully complete their studies in June.

The rector noted that as part of the Erasmus + exchange program, 15 BHOS students majoring in Process Automation Engineering continued their studies in Europe during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that in order to prevent any possible danger, strengthen health and safety control and timely implement the necessary measures, the Erasmus + Office and International Programs is establishing close cooperation with universities where BHOS students study.

Despite the fact that information on the needs of students and their conditions in the countries where they temporarily reside is being collected and analyzed on a regular basis, the rector advised the students to observe the rules of personal hygiene, comply with the quarantine regime, and keep to a healthy diet.

The students, in turn, noted that they strictly follow the rules of the quarantine regime, actively participate in online classes organized by universities, and work hard to prepare for exams. At the same time, they noted that they feel good and have no health problems.

Note that presently 4th year students of the Process Automation Engineering Department of BHOS Azer Aliyev, Fidan Abbaszade, Emil Nagizade, Tarlan Ahadli are studying at Angel Kanchev University of Ruse in Bulgaria; their groupmates Hamida Aliyeva, Kamran Aljanov, Togrul Nabili, Omar Mammadov are studying at University of West Attica in Greece; 4th year students of the abovementioned department of BHOS Mujgan Huseynli, Yagut Badalova, Yagut Shakizade, Mahira Asadzade, Aykhan Hagverdiyev, Shams Aliyeva, Sanan Hasanov are studying at University of Alcalá in Spain.