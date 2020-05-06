NEQSOL Holding has provided food assistance to 3000 low-income families (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

NEQSOL Holding and companies within the holding have implemented food assistance program to support low-income families during the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan.

Within the assistance program, NEQSOL Holding and its companies Bakcell and Norm provided food sets to 3000 low-income families in total in various regions of the country. During distribution of food aid, social distance and other hygiene rules were also observed.

NEQSOL Holding has implemented various measures to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the decision of NEQSOL Holding, the companies within the holding transferred a total of 5 million manat to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, created in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. In addition, the companies within the holding implemented a number of other social measures and initiatives.

NEQSOL Holding will continue measures to support the fight against coronavirus in the country.