MP: Summit initiated by Azerbaijani president - call for solidarity

These days, the whole world once again focuses on Baku, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

“The video conference of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 held upon the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, became the main topic of the world politicians and made the headlines of the media outlets,” the MP added.

The summit conducted under the motto "United against COVID-19” and dedicated to combating the coronavirus pandemic that covered the whole world, was held with the unanimous support of 120 member states, the MP added.

“In his opening speech at the summit, President Aliyev rereminded that the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on all countries, emphasizing that the elimination of this disaster and its consequences is the most important problem facing the Movement’s member-states and the entire humanity,” Hamzayev said.

“The Azerbaijani president noted the urgent, flexible and necessary measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, stressing that ensuring human health and social protection during the pandemic is a priority for the Azerbaijani government,” the MP said.

Hamzayev emphasized that Azerbaijan, which is heading the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 through 2021, as a responsible member of the world community, focuses on the possibility of overcoming COVID-19, mutual support and joint efforts.

“The president emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to share the positive experience gained in the fight against the pandemic with other countries,” the MP said. “At the summit, it was emphasized that the decrease in the level of infection among the population in Azerbaijan over the past three weeks, the positive dynamics between the number of infected and the number of cured are clear indicators of the taken measures.”

“As we know, the socio-economic difficulties following the pandemic caused serious shocks for all countries, especially countries with limited financial resources,” Hamzayev added. “Given the fact that many member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement also have limited resources, it is inevitable that they will face difficult challenges in the future.”

“As the country leading the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan fulfilled its duties in such a difficult period,” the MP said. “The summit, which was initiated by the president and in which the heads of state and government of more than 40 member states participated, confirmed that no country can overcome this difficulty and this obstacle alone.”

“President Aliyev, who heads the Non-Aligned Movement, has proposed cooperation in the economy, trade, transport and other fields to jointly combat the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrate solidarity and mutual support, and to eliminate the negative consequences of this infection,” Hamzayev added. “The second biggest international organization, the Non-Aligned Movement, was welcomed by the heads of state and government of the member states.”

“UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, President of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell Fontelles and others praised the Azerbaijani president’s appeal for all countries to join forces in the fight against the pandemic,” Hamzayev said. “They emphasized the importance of the role played by the movement.”

“The summit once again demonstrated the readiness of the Non-Aligned Movement, the second biggest international organization in the world after the United Nations, to cooperate with other international institutions and the international community,” the MP said. “At the same time, the summit confirmed that Azerbaijan, heading the Non-Aligned Movement, is adequately managing its responsibilities.”