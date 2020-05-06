Azerbaijan discloses amount of daily expenses for treating coronavirus infected patients
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Every day, from 80 manat to 150 manat (from $47 to $88) is spent on treatment of one patient infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.
Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.
Eighty manat ($47) is spent to treat patients having no complications as a result of coronavirus, while it costs 150 manat ($88) to treat the patients severely infected with coronavirus,” the chairman said.
"These figures vary and are based on figures March," Aliyev added.
