Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of May 11, 4,134 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 197 ,545 tests were conducted throughout the country.
