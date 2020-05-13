Azerbaijani team to participate at EUROGYM festival in Reykjavik

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani representatives will take part in the EUROGYM gymnastics festival in Reykjavik (Iceland) in 2021, Trend reports citing the European Gymnastics website.

Azerbaijan will be represented by the 'Flame team'.

The EUROGYM gymnastics festival, which was supposed to take place in July 2020, was postponed to July 4-8, 2021.

Along with representatives of Azerbaijan, gymnasts from Belgium, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, the UK, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Slovakia and Sweden will participate in EUROGYM Gala, said the report.

The age limit of participants, instead of the previously announced 18 years old, was raised to 19 years old, which will allow all registered gymnasts to continue participating in the festival.

This time a record number for participation in EUROGYM, namely 37 applications, was received, the message noted.