Azerbaijan confirms 65 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 65 new COVID-19 cases, 54 patients have recovered, while 2 patients have died, Trend reports on May 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Thus, 59-year-old-citizen and 71-year-old-citizen, whose results of coronavirus tests were positive, died.

Up to now, 2,758 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,789 of them have recovered, and 35 people have died. Presently, 934 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 30 patients out of 934 is assessed as severe, 44 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 208,546 tests have been carried out in the country so far.