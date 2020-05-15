Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of May 15, 6 072 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 220 363 tests were conducted throughout the country.
