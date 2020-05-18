Azerbaijan confirms 113 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 113 new COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered, while 1 patient has died, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on May 18, Trend reports.

“Presently, 1,333 patients are undergoing medical treatment in special treatment hospitals,” head of the department said. “So far, 3,387 cases of infection have been detected in the country.”

“The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan depends only on ourselves,” head of the department said.

"The rules of the quarantine regime are being alleviated from May 18,” Garayeva added. “However, we, doctors, must be ready for more complex work. The statistics also testifies this. Some 755 cases of infection were detected from May 11 through May 17. Such a big number of infected people was not detected during one week before.”

“This figure has begun to increase when the quarantine regime restrictions were alleviated,” head of the department said. “All this shows that we do not demonstrate social responsibility at the proper level. To date, the government has taken all measures to protect the population. But we ourselves must realize our responsibility.”