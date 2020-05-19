TABIB: Medical eye-glasses, infrared thermometers delivered to Azerbaijan via UNDP (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

As many as 50,000 medical eye-glasses and 1,000 non-contact infrared thermometers have been delivered to Baku for medical workers and patients within the cooperation between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Medical Territorial Unit Management Unit (TABIB) via UNDP, Trend reports on May 19 referring to TABIB.

Medical supplies have been purchased within the jointly implemented ‘Project on Supporting the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance in Strengthening the Medical Supply System in Azerbaijan’.

During this week, the delivered supplies will be distributed to the local health facilities.

UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti noted that in recent months, UNDP together with the UN has been working closely with the Azerbaijani government to quickly resolve the problems caused by the pandemic.

The cooperation envelops such areas as information and technical support for digital medical services, the continuation of the online education system’s activity and improvement of the most vulnerable population groups’ welfare.