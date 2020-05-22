WHO Office in Azerbaijan: Support to partners in pandemic response to continue
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The fight against the pandemic continues, and World Health Organization will continue to support partners in this direction, Head of the Country Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.
Harmanci made the remark at the briefing on the REACT-C19 project results, Trend reports on May 22.
According to her, before developing a vaccine against coronavirus, other issues need to be addressed, including compliance with certain rules to prevent the spread of infection.
“Azerbaijan is the first country implementing a project such as REACT-C19, and in this sense, it can be an example for countries of the world,” added Harmanci.
