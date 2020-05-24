Azerbaijan confirms 140 new COVID-19 cases, 101 patients recover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 140 new COVID-19 cases, while 101 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan stands at 4,122. Reportedly, 2,607 patients have recovered and 1,466 patients are in special hospitals. The death toll stands at 49.

As many as 47 of those infected are in critical condition, 58 are in moderate condition, and the health of others is stable.

Around 270,739 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal COVID-19 cases.