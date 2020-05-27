175 Azerbaijani citizens returned via charter flight from Moscow to Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27
Trend:
Today, 175 Azerbaijani citizens were delivered from Moscow to Baku by charter flight of the National air carrier, Trend reports referring to AZAL.
All passengers were placed in quarantine after arrival.
It should be noted that AZAL carries out charter flights in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.