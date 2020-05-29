Azerbaijan extends quarantine regime (UPDATE)

First version published on 17:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has extended quarantine regime till June 15, Trend reports citing Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, effective measures have been taken in the country so far, and the situation has been taken under full control. Along with this, in view of the fact that a pandemic is still ongoing in the world and a vaccine against coronavirus infection has not been developed yet, the fight against it should become a way of life for every person.

Proceeding from social responsibility, each person must ultimately comply with current sanitary and hygienic rules and requirements in order to protect himself, his family and other members of society, and urge others to do the same.

Moreover, following the analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country and the recommendations of the World Health Organization, it was decided to extend the special quarantine regime in the country until 00:00 on June 15, 2020.

It was also decided to mitigate a number of restrictions under the special quarantine regime from 00:00 on May 31, 2020.

Restrictions applied to the numerical limit of state employees in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region have been lifted;

The activity of large shopping centers and malls in the country has been resumed (with the exception of the activities of children's and entertainment centers, cinemas, catering facilities);

Organization of outdoor sports competitions is allowed without the participation of spectators;

In restaurants, cafes, tea houses, as well as in all catering facilities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region, on-site service is provided from 08:00 to 22:00 (except for the use of a hookah and the organization of mass festivities with more than 10 people in all catering facilities of the country).

During a pandemic period, the activities of relevant structures in the country, as well as of the trade and services sector, should be carried out in accordance with the norms of social behavior and sanitary and epidemiological rules presented by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan. Violation of the rules entails the liability prescribed by administrative and criminal laws.

The Operational Headquarters once again urges everyone to observe personal hygiene rules, as well as medical and preventive measures, to have minimal contact with other persons in public places, to support measures implemented by the state, and to comply with the requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters.