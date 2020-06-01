Baku Higher Oil School to launch Online Summer School

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 1

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), together with the University of Milano-Bicocca (Italy), will organize the Green Energy Management (GEM) Summer School on Energy Solutions for Sustainable Environment for post-graduate students.

The GEM Summer School will be held online from September 6 to 16, 2020.

Acceptance of applications from students wishing to participate in the Summer School has begun. Applications are to be submitted by 15 June at www.summerschoolbicocca.com/20-GEM.php .

The GEM Summer School 2020 will provide an overview of the conventional energy and green energy scenario and offer online classrooms and discussions on the basic principles of energy, recycling organic waste, biofuels, hydro production, wind and solar energy, recycling in agriculture, and financing for climate change.

All classes/lectures and group works will be held from 11:00 to 14:00 (Baku time) via remote learning platforms. By working remotely, students will learn how to adapt, acquire technical knowledge, and develop their collaboration skills.

BHOS successfully hosted GEM Summer School in 2019 and established reliable partnership with the University of Milano-Bicocca. GEM was launched in 2013 and is managed by a pool of scientists and professionals from a broad range of European Universities who have a wide experience in both conventional and renewable energy management and sustainable environment. GEM brings together students from all over the world (East & West Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America) to share experiences, create networking opportunities, and generate new regional project ideas and initiatives.