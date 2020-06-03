BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev Trend:

The Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan may not take place this year, the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) told Trend.

According to the report, there have been no notifications from Saudi Arabia about the Hajj pilgrimage, and if there is no response, then the Hajj pilgrimage will not be organized this year.

"The Hajj pilgrimage takes place on the basis of a certain procedure (receipt of documents, organization of flights, etc.). All these are time-consuming issues. If a notification is received from Saudi Arabia within this month and the acceptance of documents is resumed, the Hajj may take place, but it will be late next month. The Eid al-Adha occurs once a year, and until then, the Hajj must take place, " report said.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has applied certain restriction measures related to social distancing and other preventive measures to decrease the disk of the virus spread.

“Before the quarantine regime was introduced in Azerbaijan, more than 250 people applied for Hajj. After the introduction of the quarantine regime on March 24, no more applications are being accepted for Hajj,” the report added.

In general, the acceptance of documents for the Hajj began on January 27.

The cost of the pilgrimage is $4,490. Last year, the amount was $4,285. This year's price increase is due to higher hotel services and the introduction of visa fees.