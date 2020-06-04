Azerbaijan's PM talks new restrictions due to spike in COVID-19 infections

Society 4 June 2020
Azerbaijan's PM talks new restrictions due to spike in COVID-19 infections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

The residents of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and the Absheron region must apply to the Ministry of Internal Affairs if they wish to leave their place of residence or location on weekend, said Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

The PM said that the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision in this regard.

Due to increase of coronavirus-related cases in Azerbaijan recently, the country is bringing back certain restrictions, aiming to curb the further spread of the disease.

Asadov went on to say that residents of the mentioned populated zones can leave their homes in a number of cases, including in case of imminent danger to life and health, as well as in case of urgent medical care (only through the ambulance service), as well as to attend funerals (only close relatives), etc. - with the permission of the #102 Call Center Service of the Duty Service Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Due to increase in the number of active infections, a strict quarantine regime will be applied in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region from 00:00 (GMT+4)on June 6 to 06:00 on June 8.

