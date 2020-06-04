All pharmacies, stores to be closed in some Azerbaijan's cities at weekend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

All pharmacy institutions and stores will be closed in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran cities, and Absheron region at the weekend amid strengthened quarantine regime, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on June 4.