Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Number of people with positive repeat coronavirus tests increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

An increase in the number of coronavirus infected patients in Azerbaijan raises concerns, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on June 9, Trend reports.

"The number of patients in severe condition also increased,” the chairman added. “As many as 848 new cases of infection were detected from May 18 through May 24. Some 1,372 new cases of infection were revealed during the subsequent week. During that period, the number of infected people exceeded the number of recovered people."

“Recently, there has also been an increase in the number of individuals whose repeat coronavirus tests were positive,” Bayramli added.

"We think that the more the virus spreads, the more it mutates,” Bayramli added. “Therefore, the number of the patients that cannot be treated may increase."