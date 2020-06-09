Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan extended until July 1 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted June 9 at 18:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

The current sanitary-epidemiological situation in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been analyzed and, taking into consideration the number of new cases and the rate of the infection, the decision has been made to extend the special quarantine regime until 00:00 on 1 July 2020.

A source from the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers has told Trend that since the first case of the virus was registered in Azerbaijan, a total of 8,191 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,487 patients are currently undergoing treatment in special quarantine hospitals.

"According to the analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, a high incidence of the infection has recently been registered in Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts. In this regard, in order to reduce the rate of the COVID-19 infection and minimize its possible implications, a tightened quarantine regime will be applied in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020.

In this connection, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan hereby resolves as follows:

• Activities in all spheres of work, service and trade, as well as public transport and vehicle traffic in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts, will be stopped from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020 (except for the movement of special purpose, emergency rescue, ambulance and service vehicles of authorized bodies (institutions) and organizations, private automobiles of their employees, as well as the use of private automobiles in order to participate in the funeral of family members).

• The population of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts are prohibited from leaving their place of residence from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020;

• Residents can leave their place of residence or temporary stay in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts in the event of an imminent threat to their health and safety, if they are in need of emergency medical aid by using the ambulance service only, and in order to attend the funeral of a close relative by seeking permission from 102 Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Only the following institutions and services are allowed to operate in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020:

• State bodies (institutions) and other organizations the list of which has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

• Law-enforcement and military service bodies;

• Hospitals and ambulance services;

• Social service institutions, including care services for people with mental and emotional disorders, as well as those in need of special care;

• Utility services (water supply and sewage, gas supply, heating, energy distribution, household waste collection and disposal);

• Electricity generation and supply;

• Land reclamation and water management;

• Communication services;

• TV and radio broadcasters (television and radio channels, cable television);

• Freight transportation by railway, road, sea and air;

• Activities involving pipeline transit;

• Uninterrupted production activity (enterprises whose activity cannot be stopped due to production and technical specifications);

• Production, refining, storage and sale of oil and gas;

• Production of bakery goods (starting from 16:00 on 15 June 2020);

• Services involving the safety and security of suspended work and service areas.

The movement of persons working in the permitted work and service areas, as well as their vehicles, will be subject to an employer entering information about these persons on the "icaze.e-gov.az" website using electronic signature. The activities of state-owned life-support enterprises and institutions will be regulated by engaging a limited number of employees.

In accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, individuals, legal entities and officials shall bear administrative and criminal liability for violating the requirements of the special quarantine regime.

We once again thank our citizens for their solidarity with the measures being taken by the state to protect public health and safety in the fight against the COVID-19 infection, and call on everyone to follow the requirements and rules of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Given the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, it is recommended that people over the age of 65 not leave their places of residence or temporary stay on other days without a serious need to do so. At the same time, in order to prevent mass infections, everyone is required to strictly observe the rules in relation to gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, boulevards and parks, at public catering facilities throughout the country, and to use personal protective equipment."